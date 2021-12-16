Elderly man in dire need of a place to call home

Ned Barrington Carter, 72, who lives on swampy lands left to him by his now deceased uncle, has endured numerous storms and floods in his one-room dwelling that is now at risk of collapsing on him at any time.

Carter told The Gleaner last Thursday that he was unable to continue paying rent in Denham Town, Kingston, despite having lived there for many years. He then acquired the land over 25 years ago and constructed the home out of marl and steel. The swampy land it is built on, however, has posed several health risks as it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Meanwhile, there are wasp nests in his room and a variety of other insects swarm the bushes around him.

He has also experienced significant flooding, particularly during heavy rainfall, at which time, he said, he has had to wear water boots indoors while attempting to bail out the flood water.

Water also seeps in through the zinc roof and the marl walls. With no kitchen, Carter is unable to cook meals on his coal stove and is forced to go hungry for the duration of every downpour.

“When night come ... you haffi come sleep inna it. If the water even under the bed, you still have to come sleep, for it nuh make sense be on the street, because nobody nah put you up,” he explained.

With no electricity to light his path at night, Carter burns a kerosene lamp, or sometimes a candle, when he ventures out into nearby bushes to relieve himself, because he is without a bathroom. Additionally, he has to dig holes to dispose of his bodily waste. He is also without running water and solely depends on the mercies of the sky to bring rain so that he can bathe.

Food has also been difficult to obtain for the elder. This is especially so because despite his numerous attempts to plant dasheen, pepper, callaloo, and other food crops, Carter admits that the waterlogged soil has been unfavourable to him.

“Things get tough. Mi do likkle selling but nothing nah gwan now, things tight,” he said.

The selling he speaks of is his side hustle, where he has started selling slippers and kerchiefs on Fridays and Saturdays in Linstead, Spanish Town, and Kingston – products he can afford to buy in bulk – in an attempt to fend off the unforgiving hand of poverty.

But although Carter lives in Johnson Pen, Spanish Town, among many well-structured concrete homes, he informed The Gleaner that no assistance has come his way from the neighbours.

“No sah, nobody nah help nobody again like first time,” he exclaimed.

Not even his three children, who also live in Spanish Town, have come to visit or assist him in any way.

He, however, does not seem bothered by this. Instead, he brushed it off, remarking that they are “young people”.

Carter is appealing to the general public for food, clothes, a new bed, a stove, a radio and assistance to rebuild.

Heather White Davis, founder of the Reshuffle Outreach Ministry, who was moved by Carter’s situation, worked with him and her team on Sunday to cut the tall grass that concealed his home.

On Thursday, White Davis paid him another visit, and expressed her deep concern for him. She said that living alone in an unsafe environment is not ideal.

“He is in dire need of assistance,” she remarked, explaining that her ministry hopes to build a long-lasting structure and make his surrounding more habitable.

“We want, with the help of the public, to erect a proper structure with a little bathroom and a little kitchenette for Mr Ned to be comfortable in until God is ready for him,” she said.

“We are asking the public, local and internationally, please come on board. We’re not supposed to turn a blind eye to the elderly,” she added, while making a special call to institutions and churches.

If you want to help Ned Carter, you man contact Heather White Davis at 876-839-6174.

asha.wilks@gleanerjm.com