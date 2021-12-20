‘Bullo wuk’ brings Yuletide cheer

For decades, people, especially in the rural communities of Jamaica, have benefited from the local government work programme, also known as ‘bullo wuk’.

On Friday, December 10, The Gleaner news team went to the upper regions of West Central St Catherine and saw residents, armed with machetes, shovel, rakes and pickaxes, cleaning and bushing the roads.

“Yes, this is something wi do regularly. The money comes in handy, so we are thankful,” Lacey Swaby said. “The work hard and the sun hot, but mi still have work and it helps, there are bills to pay.”

Swaby, a mother of two who resides in Rolling River, Point Hill, St Catherine, said the work helps to beautify the community and brings residents together.

It was revealed that it was customary in times past where white lime used to a part of the painting exercise.

“I remember when we would mixed the white lime (limestone) in water and use brush fi paint the kerb and channels, these days that is not happening, just bushing nowadays,” Desmond Garwood said.

Garwood, 75, said that people are thankful for the work, as the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in major setbacks, such as job losses and lay-offs.

The work is being done under the auspices of members of parliament for each of the 63 constituencies.

