Christmas blessings at Waterford Primary

The students, teachers, and staff of Waterford Primary School in St Catherine enjoyed cheer and blessings of the Yuletide season with the establishment of a Christmas village on the school compound.

This initiative, according to the principal, Nicola Francis-Grizzle, infused a breath of fresh air and was much needed, as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives.

She said the children are from varying backgrounds, so she wanted to ensure that there was the spirit of Christmas at the school to cheer them up.

“We are aware that some of ours students may not see any Christmas celebration at home, for various reasons, so we make sure it starts here,” said Francis-Grizzle.

“We started with a decoration committee comprising teachers. We decorated the entrance and other sections of the compound signs that said ‘Merry Christmas’, and they are happy.”

CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS

The decorations are made from paper and other items provided by the committee members.

‘’We are just trying to give the children a feel of what real Christmas feels like,” said Noya Lowe, teacher at the school.

When The Gleaner news team visited the school, students were enjoying the festivities, taking photos and playing.

“I am very pleased that we have this decoration at school, as it is possible that we may be under lockdown again, so I really love it,” Michelle Fairclough, a student, said.

Among the festivities was a concert, which added to the fun and excitement.

“Since taking over the institution, the principal started by changing the uniforms and strengthen the involvement of the community,” Marcia Callum, a parent, said. “Her open-door policy is also of great help; plus, this Christmas initiative just adds to the satisfaction.”

Waterford Primary School is 40 years old and has a enrolment of 442 students. There are 19 teachers along with HEART/NSTA Trust personnel to tend to the educational needs of each student.