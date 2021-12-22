Portland gets designated vending area for Christmas

PORT ANTONIO, Portland:

As the festive season continues, there are a number of traffic changes in place for Port Antonio in Portland.

The traffic changes took effect on Monday and will see a section of Sommers Town Road in Port Antonio being converted into a one-way corridor – accommodating traffic moving in a southerly direction from Bridge Street towards Norman Lane.

Mayor of Port Antonio Paul Thompson said the seasonal traffic change is sanctioned by the National Works Agency to ease the congestion anticipated with the onset of Christmas, and that the police will be on hand to ensure that the new regulations are adhered to.

Thompson said the change will remain in place until Sunday, January 2. He noted that the one-way traffic system will operate 24 hours each day, including weekends.

Motorists travelling north into Port Antonio from the direction of Breastworks are advised to make the right turn on to East Palm Avenue and then proceed on to Smatt Road and Allan Avenue.

During the period, access to all remaining roadways off Sommers Town Road will be unrestricted up to the point of Norman Lane. Motorists are advised to observe the instructions of posted directional signs.

Meanwhile, Thompson said that several streets in Port Antonio, including a section of West Street in the vicinity of the FirstCaribbean Bank, have been identified as a designated vending area. Similarly, the Neville Antonio Park area and the corridor close to the National Commercial Bank are also designated areas for vending.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com