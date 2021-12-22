Smith laments MoBay’s decline, yearns for better days

WESTERN BUREAU:

With informal vendors, unruly taxi operators, pickpockets, and prostitutes all contributing to the disorder plaguing Montego Bay, renowned publisher Lloyd B. Smith, who has served the city in various capacities over the years, is worried that unless a way is found to fix the existing situations, the western city is on course to becoming the nation’s crime capital.

Speaking at last Friday’s Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) luncheon in Montego Bay, where stalwarts Janet Silvera, president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry; St James’ Custos, Bishop Conrad Pitkin; senior cruise shipping expert Dr Lee Bailey; and businessman Carl Erskine were recognised for their contributions to the city, Smith lamented the fact that Montego Bay is no longer seen as the ‘Friendly City’.

“In every city, there has to be a focal point. Why is it that the heart, which is Sam Sharpe Square, has been allowed to deteriorate so much, to the point where it no longer reflects any degree of civic pride?” asked Smith. “There is no parking, there are pickpockets, so I don’t even [use the] bypass anymore.”

Address vending problem

Smith, a former member of parliament for St James Central, which includes downtown Montego Bay, said the underdevelopment of Montego Bay must be addressed in a substantive way, especially as it relates to a long-term plan to address the vending problem.

“A part of the problem in Montego Bay is that a large portion of the vendors are migrants. Former Mayor Arthur Gilchrist tried addressing it by building the People’s Arcade, but the vendors used it as a holding area, because it was more practical for them to be on the streets selling,” said Smith.

Smith is also not pleased that the town has given up its citizenship to the so-called ‘Chinese invasion’, blaming FINSAC (Financial Sector Adjustment Company) for its role in taking away businesses from many black business operators

“Where there is unity, there is strength, and we have to go in that direction. The motto is ‘progress or perish’,” said Smith, in his call for a united approach to fixing Montego Bay’s problems. “Let us ensure that Montego Bay progresses and does not perish.”

Smith also used the opportunity to encourage the residents of Montego Bay to not wait on politicians and other stakeholders to highlight their plight, but to be prepared to speak up for themselves.

In speaking to the emergence of lottery scamming, which is arguably the worst scourge to have hit Montego Bay, Smith said criminals saw an outlet that they could exploit, and they did.

“When the 807 garment factory was eventually phased out and was replaced by the BPO (business process outsourcing), at the outset it was mostly sweepstakes. This is where the lotto scamming started, because some of the employees would take the list of gamblers and sell to the criminals on the outside,” Smith said.“We need to take back Montego Bay. There was a time when we referred to the city as the ‘Complete Resort’ and the ‘Friendly City’. Where there is unity, there is strength, and we have to go in that direction.”