Teachers, partners bring cheer to Bull Savannah Primary

Teachers and stakeholders of surrounding communities all partnered to bring cheer to the students of the Infant Department of Bull Savannah Primary and Infant School for the festive season.

The year has been challenging and brutal to many with scarce resources, and it was the driving force behind the initiative carried out by teachers of the infant department in staging a Christmas treat for the students.

Staff members of the south-east St Elizabeth-based school have been staging the event for a number of years. Despite the ongoing pandemic, they accepted the challenge of repeating it as they could not foresee closing the year out without putting a smile on the faces of their students.

Head of the Department Shelly Ann Rowe, said it still would not have been possible without the kindness of those who migrated. She said they were only too happy to donate to the cause.

Sharing on the success of the treat, she thanked the staff members as well as all new and returning sponsors for ensuring its success.

The children were all presented with toys, school supplies as well as other items and treats. While the students were the main focus, the organisers turned up the treat a notch by adding a ‘token’ element which included surprises for parents.

“We thought it important to recognise the efforts of the parents. We used our Instagram page to give away small tokens such as phonecards, gift baskets and wines, courtesy of some new sponsors. Parents were challenged each night with trivia questions which provided fun for all parties involved,” Rowe shared.

On the day of the event, the children turned up with their parents at different intervals to ensure all health and safety protocols were observed. On arrival, hands were washed, sanitised and temperature levels checked. The students were ushered to the gift-giving area where they were presented with gifts after which had their photographs taken next to the beautifully themed and decorated Christmas corner.

Rowe, in acknowledging all those involved, said nothing can beat the satisfaction of seeing the pleased smiles on the faces of the students and their parents, that she said was worth all the effort, and challenges in putting it all together.

Jervaine Simpson, a returning sponsor and also CEO of Dream Destinations Travel JA said he is always motivated to give back.

“I’m in constant contact with the school’s Instagram page and I’m pleased with the efforts of the teachers and students in the department,” he noted.

