Vending, traffic changes for the holidays

St James Street temporarily open for MoBay vendors

MONTEGO BAY, St James:

St James Street in Montego Bay, St James, which is usually a designated no-vending zone, will be opened up to vendors plying their wares in the western city during the hours leading up to Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

While the city’s annual traditional Grand Market will not be held this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, vendors will be able to sell their goods along St James Street and in the vicinity of Sam Sharpe Square, from 1 p.m. to midnight, on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Adjoining streets and avenues near both locations, including Corner Lane, Church Lane, and sections of Lawrence Lane, Lower Market Street, North Lane, and Orange Street, will also be available for vending within the stipulated hours.

Meanwhile, Montego Bay Mayor Leeroy Williams noted that police officers will be out on horseback at specific intersections in the downtown district to regulate the flow of traffic.

“We have remarked the grids at some of the intersections, and we are hoping that this will help to regulate the traffic. The mounted police should be at the intersection at Harmony Beach Park (in the vicinity of the stop light near the KFC outlet), and at the River Bay Road intersection to go around to the Charles Gordon Market,” said Williams.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com

Designated zones for vendors in St Mary

PORT MARIA, St Mary:

Richard Creary, mayor of Port Maria, said that no traffic changes will be implemented in the St Mary capital, noting that for the past four years the standard policing measures have been effective.

Creary, who spoke to The Gleaner via telephone on Tuesday, said he anticipates that things will run smoothly as always.

“For the last couple years we have not done any traffic changes. The police just basically monitor the space, and it has worked,” said Creary.

The mayor was quick to point out that a number of designated vending areas have been identified for the holidays in Port Maria, including Main Street, Stennett Street, and Warner Street, where vendors are charged a fee to utilise the space.

Creary is cautioning shoppers to be vigilant and, also, not to travel with large sums of money, as criminals may seek to rob unsuspecting shoppers.

The mayor is also cautioning residents to wear face masks, to avoid crowds, and to ensure that they observe social-distancing rules.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com

Cops, NWA settle on traffic plans for Lucea

LUCEA, Hanover:

With the police working in close collaboration with the National Works Agency (NWA), Superintendent Sharon Beeput, the commanding officer for the Hanover Police Division, is confident that pedestrians and motorists will be able to traverse the streets of Lucea, Hanover, safely this Christmas.

“We have developed a plan, which went into place on December 15 and will remain in place until January 7 next year,” said Beeput. “The plan was forwarded to the Hanover Municipal Corporation and they are fully supportive of our plans.”

Janel Ricketts, community relations officer for the NWA’s Western Region, said that during the three weeks of traffic adjustments, motorists travelling from the direction of Sandy Bay will be allowed to turn right onto Willie DeLisser Drive. Motorists travelling from Negril will continue using the corridor, but must drive only along the left lane. The change will be in effect between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Ricketts is also advising that in order to facilitate the traditional Grand Market activities, Main Street in Lucea will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve to 1 a.m. on Christmas morning.

“The motoring public is being urged to observe the new protocols with respect to these streets on the assigned days and time as the NWA seeks to make the corridors safer for all road users,” said Ricketts.

Cognisant of the rampant indiscipline among young drivers and motorcyclists, Beeput said the police will be extra vigilant in ensuring that the law is enforced, so as to make the Christmas as safe as possible for all road users.

“Those who choose not to follow the law will face the full extent of the law, because we are determined to ensure that those who choose to be undisciplined will not have a free run on our streets,” said Beeput.

leon.jackson@gleanerjm.com