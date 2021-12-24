Bridging digital divide more important than ever, says C&W official

Government Account Manager at Cable and Wireless (C&W) Business, the parent company of Flow, Nigel Burke, has underscored the importance of bridging the digital divide as the push continues to increase Internet connectivity to Jamaicans.

He was speaking at the launch of the first free Wi-Fi community hotspot in St Ann, a collaborative initiative between the Universal Service Fund (USF) and C&W Business that will see the launch of 30 such efforts across the island in which Flow provides the infrastructure that provides the Wi-Fi service.

The effort is part of overall plans by the USF to provide 189 such hotspots across all 60 constituencies in Jamaica by March 2022, with each constituency getting three on average.

The launch, at the St Andrew’s Anglican Church in Bamboo in North West St Ann, saw several persons turning out for the occasion.

In March this year, the Managing Director of Flow, Stephen Price, stated that the USF was falling short in bridging the digital divide.

DOING ITS PART

On Tuesday, Burke took the opportunity to address the all-important topic, saying Flow is doing its part in helping to eliminate this gap.

“As our country continues its digital transformation journey, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have continued to invest in bringing connectivity to hundreds of communities across Jamaica,” Burke stated. “Bridging the digital divide is more important than ever and we’re mindful of our role as the leading Internet service provider in the country,” he added.

Burke said the initiative to supply free Wi-Fi hotspots in communities complements the work of Flow, which has seen over 500 communities, including 25 in St Ann, connected to the company’s fibre network since January 2020.

“Here in St Ann, we have connected over 25 communities and developments since January 2020 as we bring even more connectivity to your parish. However, bringing Internet access to you is only a part of the journey, the other part is to ensure that Jamaicans are empowered to capitalise on the many opportunities in the digital space.”

Daniel Dawes, chief executive officer, USF, said other communities in North West St Ann to benefit from the free Wi-Fi hotspot in this phase are Brown’s Town and Mount Zion.

“For this constituency, we are providing you three community Wi-Fi, the first in the township of Bamboo, the other is in Browns Town and the other is in Mount Zion,” Dawes stated.

“The students are expected to use this facility for educational and research purposes, and certainly for the wider community we expect that the citizens will use it to do business transactions; it’s free Internet, you don’t have to have any bundle from Flow or from anybody else.”

He reminded that over the years the USF had provided support in the constituency in the form of broadband access to the Brown’s Town Library and Brown’s Town post office, along with establishing internet access at Bamboo and Inverness primary schools, Discovery Bay Skills Centre and St Christopher School for the Deaf.

Principal of Bamboo Primary, Angella Campbell-Treasure, was grateful for service and hailed the benevolent society for initiating discussions on the matter.

“Thanks to the members of the then benevolent society of the Bamboo community for presenting the proposal many years ago for the school to be a community access point. I am certain that it is as a result of their vision that caused this dream to come alive this afternoon,” Campbell-Treasure said as she brought greetings.

St Ann North West Member of Parliament Krystal Lee hailed the launch, noting that students in the constituency, and the public in general, would benefit from the Wi-Fi service. She said Bamboo was chosen after careful consideration.

