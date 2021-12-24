Outland Hurders wins pitch challenge

Jamaican artisan cheese manufacturer Outland Hurders Creamery and Farmstead emerged the winner of the FLOW Business Inknowvation Pitch Challenge, topping a field of 233 submissions from small businesses across the Caribbean.

For its first-place effort, the three-year-old company was awarded US$7,000, including US$5,000 in cash, one year of broadband connectivity, one-year access to FLOW Business Smart Solutions, the chance to showcase their business in its very own TV commercial, as well as a one-hour coaching session with a digital expert.

“We extend hearty congratulations to Outland Hurders on a well-deserved win. Scores of small businesses across the region submitted impressive business plans demonstrating how they’ll use digital tools and technologies to grow their business; and how their business contributes to their local communities. It was no small feat to top the other entries,” said Nicolas Collette, chief commercial officer of B2B at C&W Communications and lead judge in the challenge.

“We are so excited and grateful with this win. This is a great opportunity for us and we’re looking forward to this journey!” exclaimed Gordon Dempster, co-founder of Outland Hurders, which retails cheeses in boutique stores and supermarkets locally.

The products are currently available in more than 18 retailers, primarily in Kingston, St Ann, and Montego Bay.

Small business owners were invited to attend webinars and participate in interactive and focused breakout workshops.

Five finalists were chosen and invited to pitch live at the final event.

Second place went to Allegori Innovations from Trinidad, which took home US$4,000 in cash, while third place went to Caribay Cuisine from The Bahamas, which won US$3,000. The winners also won one-year free broadband connectivity and Business Smart Solutions, airtime for their own television commercial, and an hour with a digital business coach.