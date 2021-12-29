‘Tis the season for giving – to the Mustard Seed Communities

Two truckloads of items, including baby diapers, sanitising material, food and medical supplies, were presented to the Mustard Seed Communities by the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) as part of its Christmas Wishlist initiative. The insurance company coordinated efforts to collect much-needed items for the many vulnerable children who call Mustard Seed Communities home.

President of the ICWI, Paul Lalor, said the insurance company’s relationship with the Mustard Seed Communities has been a long-standing one and used the opportunity to commend his staff and customers on their selfless giving which made the donation possible.

“I am overwhelmed at the love and selflessness shown by our staff and customers to care for the children, especially as this is the season of giving. It was their efforts that made this handover possible,” he said.

At the handover, Lalor also announced that the ICWI will continue to support the Mustard Seed Communities. “Our amazing staff complement were so touched by the efforts to assist Mustard Seed; and after seeing the immense amount of effort and work put in by the staff at Mustard Seed, they wanted to know how they could continue to help; so they will be making voluntary donations through salary deductions for the upcoming year to provide food and medication for the children. Our foundation has committed to match all donations by our staff for 2022 to help the Mustard Seed Communities continue the great work they are doing for the most vulnerable among us.”

Valerie Reynolds, director of the ICWI Foundation, indicated that ICWI prides itself as a family company, and as such, it believes that it has a responsibility to do what it can to bring Christmas cheer to the children. “Our Wishlist initiative was borne out of the need to reach out to our children who are not with their families at this time of the year. They too need to feel loved and cared for.”

Mustard Seed, a non-profit organisation which serves over 400 children, young adults, and families who belong to the most vulnerable groups in Jamaica, relies heavily on corporate donors to offset some of the costs associated with providing the needs of its residents. The organisation caters to children and young adults with disabilities, children affected by HIV, and teen mothers and their babies.

The team at Mustard Seed expressed appreciation for the donation they received. They also shared that their needs are great and, in some cases, unique.

The need is great, explained Ezlyn McKenzie, administrator at the Mustard Seed Communities. “Our greatest need is for medication for the children. Most of the children use medication, especially seizure medication, which is a big challenge because sometimes the medication is unavailable.”

McKenzie also shared that they keep an updated wishlist for any corporate entity or individual who is desirous of making a donation to them.

Donations to the Mustard Seed Communities can be made by contacting the organisation at 876-618-1537 or by email at mscsec@mustardseed.com.