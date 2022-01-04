UHWI Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to get $15m assistance from SVF

The Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) is once again showing its commitment to improving national health. The foundation will be donating $15 million to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the University Hospital of the West Indies’ (UHWI) through an agreement facilitated by the Zayn B. Ennis Foundation. The funds will be used to purchase urgently needed neonatal resuscitators, a bilirubin phototherapy system, medical oxygen cylinders, and personal protective equipment for the NICU.

Earlier this year, SVF donated a mobile ultrasound machine to the diagnostic department at the UHWI. Meanwhile, the Kingston Public Hospital received approximately $13 million earlier this month to renovate and improve the functionality of the main doctors’ lounges.

SVF Director Heather Goldson said the foundation hopes to continue working with healthcare facilities to improve the country’s healthcare system. “We are so humbled to be able to assist the UHWI’s NICU at this time. Our nurses and doctors across the board are doing yeoman’s service with limited resources, and in the case of our sickest babies at this critically vulnerable stage of their lives, having access to necessary equipment makes a huge difference.”

Chairman of the ZBE Foundation, Ative S. Ennis, said they are grateful for the partnership with SVF and look forward to the difference this donation will make.

The pieces of equipment, which are set to arrive in March, will greatly assist the medical staff in treating babies with unique respiratory conditions and ease some of the burden that they currently face.