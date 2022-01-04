New Firearms Bill to include consequences for illegal possession

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says a new Firearms Bill will be brought to Parliament. This bill will make it clear that the harshest consequences will flow for possession of illegal guns.

“Possessing an illegal weapon increases the means and likelihood of the possessor escalating to committing murder or other serious crimes. All Jamaicans should speak with one voice against the illegal possession of firearms,” Holness said during his New Year’s Day message.

He pointed out that some 85 per cent of all homicides in Jamaica are committed using an illegal firearm, meaning a gun that was brought into the country illegally, never registered in the national firearm database, and the owner was never put through a process to determine whether they are fit and proper to possess a firearm.

The prime minister also informed that the Government is to expand the use of zones of special operations to control crime and homicides in select communities.

“The Enhanced Security Measures Bill is being refined and should be brought to Parliament in the next financial year. This will further augment the crime-fighting powers of the police,” Holness said.

He added that in the interim, the Jamaica Defence Force and the Jamaica Constabulary Force will continue to deploy strategically and as best as possible, its resources in static and dynamic operations to secure at-risk communities.