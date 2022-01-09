All the way to the Phillips’ line

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

IT TOOK one introduction, facilitated by her brother, for Shenae Parker-Phillips to start noticing Damaine Phillips, a man who had the qualities she envisioned her future husband would possess.

But little did they know that they were both packaged for each other and life as they knew it would gradually change.

“Damaine was the president for the S. A. L. E. (Student Association of Literature Evangelist) club at Northern Caribbean University, and my brother wanted him to be familiar with me. He was studying religion and theology at the time, and I was studying social work. After seeing him for the first time, I started seeing him often on campus. I admired how involved he was on campus and especially in church-related matters,” Parker-Phillips said.

She said she was impressed by his meaningful involvement on campus and his intellectual abilities, but little did she know that her husband also had eyes for her despite his hesitancy.

“We started canvassing together as student colporteurs in West Jamaica Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists. I was the team leader, and I knew Shenae was interested in me from before, but I was fearful of being in a relationship. I was a young Christian, five years in, and I honestly thought that this sexy, bubbly, young girl would have distracted me and hindered my spiritual growth.”

But as the two interacted more at their favourite spots on campus, Phillips indicated that he soon found his now wife to be the breath of fresh air he needed.

“Her sincerity spoke to my heart, and I knew that she was a woman I can trust. I have never really trusted anyone, neither did I want to. I was so fearful of the unknown, but with much prayer, counselling, and encouragements from friends, family, and spiritual advisers, we started dating,” Phillips said.

The two could often be seen attending church in matching colour-coded outfits, reading relationship books together, going to restaurants, supporting each other in ministry, and spending time to celebrate each other, and enjoying nature.

The more they spent time with each other the more Phillips saw a future with Parker-Phillips, and so it was only fitting for him to pop the big question.

“We were to meet at Hope Gardens in Kingston to do a photoshoot. I’d love to say it was the most perfect moment, but on the contrary, it was not. It was at the time where Jamaica was experiencing major rainfall and flooding. Everything was just going so wrong, heavy rainfall on and off, and bumper-to-bumper traffic to get to the location, police directing traffic due to an accident. Like, what else could go wrong? Alas, I reached when the venue was about to be closed,” Parker-Phillips recounted.

DAY MADE

By this time, she said she was discouraged and frustrated, but Phillips had something planned that would make every seeming disappointment of the day better.

“Damaine seemed distracted, but I was too excited taking pictures, so I wasn’t so focused on him. While taking the pictures he asked me to turn my back and walked while Sashana, the photographer, started to video. I was still ignorant to what was happening. He went down on his knees and asked me the million-dollar question. There were candles, balloons, and all sort of fancy decoration. I saw none of this during that moment … I even forgot to say yes … ,” Shenae said with a laugh.

Four months later, in an African-themed wedding ceremony held at the Ocho Rios SDA Church and a reception held at the Hunny Bay Resort in St Ann, in the company of family and friends physically present and online, the two became one.

“... Our best moment was when the pastor declared us as husband and wife. We knew then our marriage will be the beginning of a very uplifting, inspiring, authentic, and spiritual journey. As a result, we are excited to see how the Lord will bless our union.”

As the two continue to learn from each other, Phillips said he has been blessed with a good woman.

“I must confess that we are very opposite. Our disagreements are mostly due to our personality difference. Irrespective of this, I simply adore just how passionately Shenae can speak about spiritual matters and especially Bible discussions. Additionally, she is sexy and attractive. I did not know that such a package exists. I thought it was either a spiritual girl or an attractive girl, but when I overcame my fears and realised I can have both, have mercy! As the singer says, ‘feels like I’ve won a hundred million, I’ve found a good woman’.”

Not to be outdone, a proud Phillips said she is happy for her “chocolatey goodness”.

“What I find most adorable about Damaine is his love and devotion for God. Unlike Christians that I have met in the past, he is very real. He is consistently the same person in every situation. I appreciate how Christianity for him is translated into him being patient, kind, and caring. Him tall, dark, and handsome, yeah, and all chocolatey.”

And as for the future. “We are both looking forward to planning and executing projects and dreams of our own together, but even greater than this is to unite our uniqueness to create a bold, penetrating influence that pierces the world with authenticity. Also, we want individuals to realise their identity in Christ and to ultimately make a decision to be followers of God,” Phillips said.