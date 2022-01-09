See the glass as half full – Psychologist

THE NEW Year period is considered as one of the ‘darkest points’ of the year.

Psychologists have credited this to what they call Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression that happens during the winter months.

Whether the gloom is caused by winter blues, or the pressures associated with unticked goals of the year past, or the uncertainty of the times ahead, it is important for those who are vulnerable to identify various coping mechanisms to help them get through the season.

One such way is leaning into faith. Weighing in, counselling psychologist Dr Joan Pinkney affirmed the importance of knowing that God is still in control.

“There has to be that understanding that God knows everything and an appreciation that He knows, ahead of time, all the things that will happen. The most important thing is to remember that you are His child, and He has things under control even though it may not appear to be working out the way you want it to,” she said.

Pinkney added that dealing with anxiety associated with the unknown will take a mindset change.

“Acknowledge the things that you have control of and what you can manage and then trust God to handle all the other things that are out of your control, believing that you are His child and whatever He allows to happen is a part of what He wants for you,” she noted.

The counsellor also encouraged a bright-side mentality, advising those who may be victims of anxiety to try to see the glass as half full.

“When situations arise, ask yourself: What does God want me to learn from this? Change how you view the negative thing, not ignoring it or pretending that it’s not happening, but thinking how best you can learn from situations and turn it around for good,” she said, referencing the popular Bible scripture in which God instructed His prophet Moses to use the rod he had been carrying around as an instrument in the parting of the Red Sea.

Pinkney shared with Family and Religion, too, the significance of putting away pride and accepting support from others in hard times.

Several people testify that they have overcome apprehension by listening to sermons or otherwise heeding the Word of God.

Popular godly website Christian Post recently shared what it described as five powerful Bible verses to memorise when battling anxiety.

They are as follows:

1.Philippians 4:6-7 – “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (NIV).

2.1 Peter 5:6-7 – “Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” (NIV).

3.Psalm 55:22 – “Cast your cares on the Lord and he will sustain you; he will never let the righteous be shaken.” (NIV).

4.Proverbs 3:5-6 – “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” (NIV).

5.Isaiah 35:4 – “Say to those with fearful hearts, ‘Be strong, do not fear; your God will come, he will come with vengeance; with divine retribution he will come to save you.’” (NIV).