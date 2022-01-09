Omicron could be dangerous to persons not vaccinated says Tufton

With more than 70 per cent of Jamaicans not vaccinated, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says the country is likely to experience an increase in hospitalisations and deaths from COVID-19, as the omicron variant spreads.

He is, therefore, warning Jamaicans not to downplay the danger of the new fast-spreading variant.

Tufton's warning comes as the country battles the fourth wave of COVID-19, which has resulted in some 5,500 new cases in the past four days alone. The positivity rate has averaged 47.9 per cent.

Tufton said although measures have been put in place to manage the increased numbers of infections in hospitals, Jamaicans should not be complacent.

“I have observed a narrative, where persons are downplaying the omicron variant, describing it as mild. However, with over 70 per cent of the population unvaccinated, it is critical that Jamaicans continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols, as this variant is more contagious, which will mean more Jamaicans will catch the virus and invariably, hospitalisation and death will increase,” Tufton cautioned in a release on the weekend.

He continued: "Along with the practise of hand washing or sanitising, mask-wearing, physical distancing and avoiding crowds, we continue to champion vaccination as a critical tool to minimise the severity of illness, hospitalisation and death associated with COVID-19,” Dr. Tufton added.

He reminded Jamaicans that they may visit any of the more than 250 vaccination facilities across the island and noted that booster doses are also on offer at permanent vaccination sites.

He advised the elderly, and people living with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and hypertension, to get a booster shot to prevent severe illness and death. He said persons who are immunocompromised should also receive an additional dose of the vaccines.

