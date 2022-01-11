Growth & Jobs | ROK Hotel: A significant investment in downtown Kingston

The Ministry of Tourism has applauded the pending opening of ROK Hotel Kingston, hailing the development on the Kingston waterfront as an invaluable investment that will add to the revitalisation of the capital.

ROK Hotel Kingston, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a 168-room property that is owned by PanJam Investment Limited and managed by Highgate, a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company. The hotel, which is set to open in 2022, will include dining options, residential opportunities, and business meeting spaces.

Milestone investment

The 12-storey contemporary hotel, located on Ocean Boulevard in downtown Kingston, will be a one-of-a-kind addition to Kingston’s hotel offerings. Overlooking the Kingston Harbour, which is the seventh-largest natural harbour in the world, ROK will feature an expansive pool deck, a fitness centre, as well as a lounge area, restaurant, café and bar. Guests of the hotel will be provided with convenient access to the National Gallery of Jamaica, Port Royal, and the Jamaica Conference Centre.

Following a recent meeting with hotel stakeholders, Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said the hotel’s opening is coming at an opportune time and aligns with the ministry’s push for the overall development of the city.

“This investment is quite timely, as we are taking aggressive steps to position Kingston as a vibrant urban tourism destination and developing its surrounding areas to offer a variety of authentic cultural and entertainment experiences through music, food, art and adventure. The continued show of confidence by investors, even at this challenging time, is evidence that Jamaica is still a coveted destination and a powerful global brand,” said Bartlett.

He welcomed the milestone investment, adding that it will prove to be invigorating for Kingston’s tourism brand, as it heralds yet another global brand to the capital, and that the hotel will add a “new dimension to Jamaica’s tourism product and city’s accommodation offerings”.

General Manager for ROK Hotel Kingston, Jaap van Dam, welcomed the endorsement by the tourism minister, noting that the hotel is fully committed to its investment in the tourism sector in Jamaica.

“This investment in downtown Kingston is reflective of our intention to contribute to the rejuvenation of Kingston’s tourism brand. As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we recognise the significance of this investment to the local area and the potential to help grow the tourism economy. As a member of Tapestry Collection by Hilton, ROK Hotel Kingston will reach a wide audience of international business and leisure travellers, as well as Hilton’s loyal base of Hilton Honors members,” said van Dam.

Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Director of Tourism, Donovan White, also commended the hotel’s entry into the market, adding that the JTB is thrilled to welcome the ROK Hotel to Kingston and looks forward to its opening in 2022.

“Kingston is the largest English-speaking city south of Miami in the Western Hemisphere, and we are proud of the fact that ROK Hotel Kingston occupies pride of place on this journey to further enhance Kingston and Jamaica’s appeal as the heartbeat of the world,” said Delano Seiveright, senior strategist, Ministry of Tourism.