E-10 87 down $1.30, E-10 90 down $1.29 and diesel up $3.06

Motorists will pay less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $1.30 to sell for $166.12 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $1.29 sell for $171.58.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $3.06 per litre to sell for $165.48

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $171.48 per litre following an increase of $3.06.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $3.06 to sell for $141.86.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.65 to sell for $72.39, while butane will move up by $2.74 to sell for $83.33 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

