Police federation not giving up the fight, says James

Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation Corporal Rohan James says the association will be unrelenting in its pursuit of unpaid sums and better resources.

“2022 is going to be a revolutionary year for the constabulary force… I believe that our employer has taken the constabulary force for granted over the years,” James said today while addressing a prayer breakfast put on by the Non-Geographic Formations No. 2 of the Chaplaincy Services Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

James charged that the event's theme “Help Us Oh Lord” was befitting as cops faced challenges in 2021.

The federation, which represents rank and file members of the constabulary force, and the Government have been at odds over overtime payments.

The federation has taken the Government to court over its failure to reportedly pay millions in overtime sums from as far back as 2008.

Both the Government and the federation had been exploring a possible settlement of the vexing issue, but the cops rejected a proposal from the administration to only compensate them for overtime work since 2019.

The contentious matter has been set for trial in the Supreme Court for April 4 and 5.

In his address, James praised the work of the chaplaincy branch in providing support to members of the JCF.

“While it is that we were used as scapegoats in many quarters, it was the firmament and the hands-on approach of our chaplain and peer counsellors that made it possible for the mental faculties of our members to remain intact… I say this without any fear of contradiction,” he said to thunderous applause.

He argued that if the Government values the men and women of the constabulary force, then their well-being and welfare must wholeheartedly be taken into consideration and the necessary resources provided.

James also used the opportunity to pledge support for the work of the chaplaincy branch and to advocate for more resources.

- Andre Williams

