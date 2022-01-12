Stand Up for Ja renews call for early prison release amid COVID outbreak

Human rights group Stand Up for Jamaica is renewing its call for a system to be put in place to facilitate the early release of low-risk offenders and those at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 arising from an outbreak of the virus in the island's correctional facilities.

The Department of Correctional Services reported last Friday that there has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff at correctional centres.

The South Camp Adult Correctional Centre has been placed on lockdown and movement has been restricted at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre.

The department said that it has implemented measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

But, the human rights group says it is concerned about the management of COVID-19 cases in prisons.

It is arguing that it has become clear that the steps taken to increase adherence to the health ministry's COVID-19 protocols are not enough to stem the rise in cases.

Against this background, Stand Up for Jamaica says that immediate steps should be taken to reduce the population in remand and correctional centres as well as at police lock-ups.

