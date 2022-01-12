Teen girl, man killed in St James

Detectives from the St James Police and the Major Investigations Division are combing a scene at a house in Roehampton district for clues in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man early this morning.

It is reported that Toni-Ann Reid and Oshane Spence, otherwise called 'Private', were asleep in bed when men armed with high-powered guns kicked open a back door to the house.

The men then entered the house and sprayed Reid and Spence, who were said to be in a relationship, with bullets, killing them on the spot.

The attackers then fled.

Cops at the scene indicated that Spence had been under the police's radar for some time, noting that he had been picked up for questioning on numerous occasions.

-Hopeton Bucknor

