Luis Castriota, former PNPYO chairman, has died

Lester Hinds/Gleaner Writer

Luis Castriota, former chairman of the People's National Party Youth Organization (PNPYO), died this morning.

He was 78 years old.

Castriota, who was ailing for some time, passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

Born in Panama, Castriota migrated to Jamaica at the age of 10 and would later attend St George's College and the University of the West Indies.

In 1972, he headed the PNPYO national campaign and later held the post of general secretary.

In 1975, he became the first elected chairman of the PNPYO and was ousted from the position.

He became the YO's national organiser the following year.

Castriota's career spanned both politics and education.

He taught Spanish at the Trench Town Comprehensive High School.

Castriota also taught part-time at St Joseph's Teachers' College.

During the government of the People's National Party from 1972 to 1976, he worked at the Ministry of Housing, which was then headed by Anthony Spaulding.

He was married to Angela Castriota and they had five children.

Former opposition leader and president of the People's National Party, Dr Peter Phillips, said that he was saddened by news of Castriota's death.

“He devoted his himself to his students in the classroom. Equally, he devoted himself to the PNP and the national movement. He loved his people and loved life. We extend condolences to his family and friends,” Phillips said in a Twitter post.

