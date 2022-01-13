Update | Veteran Anglican priest Peter Mullings is dead

The Reverend Canon Peter Mullings has been lauded in death as a stalwart of the Anglican Church for almost six decades, striking a balance as family man and mentor to youths.

The 85-year-old cleric passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Canada.

He was suffering with disease and also had dementia.

Mullings has been described as an innovative priest and dynamic youth director whose jovial mannerisms endeared him to both clergy and laity. He was also famous for his ability to recount enthralling, relatable stories.

The Most Reverend Howard Gregory, Archbishop of the West Indies and Bishop of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, said that Mullings served with grace and distinction.

His successor as rector, Father Michael Allen, told The Gleaner that he was glad to have known Mullings for more than two decades.

Allen recalled Mullings as a man of fervent faith who “was prepared to stand up for principles, even if he had to stand alone”.

“... He had a purpose and could see the greater vision, and Jamaica and the Anglican Church, in particular, is the better for it. We have benefited tremendously, and his legacy lives on,” said Allen.

Mullings married Jean in 1964, the same year he joined the priesthood, after being trained at St Peter's College, now the United Theological College of the West Indies.

The union birthed four children, Elizabeth, Peta-Gaye, Paula-Jean, and son Jeremy. He is survived by 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The Mullingses raised their family in Old Harbour, St Catherine, where the patriarch managed 13 churches for eight and a half years.

In 1970, Mullings was appointed the Anglican Diocese's youth director. In that role, he fostered interest in music ministry, with participants as young as 11 playing the piano or organ.

Mullings was installed as an honorary canon of the Cathedral of St Jago de la Vega in Spanish Town, St Catherine, in 1987. He went on to to serve as rector of the Church of The Ascension, Mona Heights, for 38 years until retirement in 2011.

During that period, he was rural dean for St Andrew for 29 years.

Mullings served as chaplain of Jamaica College, where he also taught, and was an affiliate of the Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica and the host of 'Think on These Things', a Sunday afternoon programme that still airs on Radio Jamaica.

Judith Spencer Jarrett, president of the Mothers' Union, the main diocesan women's organisation, said 'Uncle Peter' was a phenomenal influence in her life.

“He was there every step of the way and, of course, supported me with prayer as I assumed the role of president of the Jamaica Teachers' Association and beyond,” she reminisced.

Editor's note: Mr Mullings had diabetes, not a kidney condition. He was also a resident of, not visitor, to Canada.

