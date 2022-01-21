Brixton Hill Primary School gets well-needed tech boost

It was a grateful Leon Clair, principal of Brixton Hill Primary and Infant School in Mocho, Clarendon, who spoke to The Gleaner on Tuesday after a community access point (CAP) was switched on at his school.

The school also received well-needed computers, printers and Wi-Fi services, as well as a projector from the Universal Service Fund (USF) that will not only benefit students at the school, but those in the nearby environs as well.

“Due to the presence of Internet on the school compound, we are now working in collaboration with past students and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) to source smart televisions which will enhance the teaching process,” Clair said as he shared his future plans.

In addition, he said the teachers are grateful and happy as they can now reach out to students who are not present for face-to-face classes.

But the excitement with the Wi-Fi facility has spread beyond the school, according to Clair, who said community members are also overjoyed given the poor cell phone reception in the area.

Importantly, Clair said the Internet facility and computer donation will significantly aid the learning process, as many students have been unable to access online classes due to resource constraints.

“The Wi-Fi, computers and all the accessories are more than just a step in the right direction, it’s actually a leap into a brighter future,” he quipped.

Speaking at the function, Robert Morgan, minister without portfolio and member of parliament for Clarendon North Central, reaffirmed his commitment to getting things done as the constituency representative.

“My commitment as the new minister in charge of information is not only to continue doing the work for the country, but to step up the work that I have been doing in my constituency,” he said, pointing out that leadership is not easy.

In addition to the computer lab, Morgan said the school can expect even more assistance from his representation.

With the school without proper fencing and the principal expressing concern about security, Morgan said he has secured $6 million from the Ministry of Education to erect a fence very soon.

On January 26, teachers at the school will also be presented with computers to aid in the learning process.

cecelia.livingston@gleanerjm.com