Woman shot dead at St John's Road plaza

A 23-year-old woman was shot dead inside a shop at the Royale Plaza on St John's Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning.

She has since been identified as Sharain Stephenson of a Red Pond address in St Catherine.

Stephenson was shot about 10:40 a.m by men who entered a store operated by her mother.

She was hit multiple times in her head.

The shooters escaped on motorcycles.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Investigators are now at the scene.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com