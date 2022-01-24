Elderly St Thomas man jumps from third floor of hospital, dies

An elderly St Thomas man is dead after allegedly jumping from the second floor of the Princess Margaret Hospital this morning.

He is 61-year-old Surrano Warren, a business operator of Georgia in the parish.

It is reported that about 2:00 a.m. Warren, who was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, was reportedly seen climbing through a window.

Hospital staff reportedly failed in their attempts to stop him.

Warren was later found on the ground where he was pronounced dead.

Speaking with The Gleaner, Chief Executive Officer at Princess Margaret Hospital, Melecia Linton, informed that while investigations are ongoing, she understands that the Warren rolled from a ledge on the third floor of the male ward.

“As a unit, we are doing our investigations and gathering reports to ascertain the facts. The matter was also reported to the police and we are working closely with them,” she said.

Linton confirmed that Warren was a patient at the hospital but did not share what he was being treated for.

However, The Gleaner understands that Warren was taken to the hospital after consuming a substance.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

