NICUs to get oxygen concentration machines

THE PREEMIE Foundation of Jamaica, with the support of corporate Jamaica, officially handed over 15 oxygen-concentrator machines to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, valued at over $3 million. The machines, which have been tested and promoted for use by the World Health Organization (WHO), will be distributed to hospitals across the island with neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

In most premature babies, their lungs and other sensitive organs are not sufficiently developed to breathe and take sufficient oxygen around the body. Low oxygen levels can lead to severe brain damage, organ failure or death. An oxygen concentrator, therefore, plays an important role in premature babies’ treatment immediately after birth, giving them a chance to survive and live a normal life.

To give context on how the machines work, air contains 21 per cent oxygen and 78 per cent nitrogen (and a few other chemicals). The machine removes the nitrogen from the air and increases the oxygen level to approximately 90 per cent. It also filters dust and removes bacteria from the air. When being used, they can run out of oxygen because it is coming from the air. The machines also have sensors that indicate when changes are to be made to continue its use. Oxygen is always in demand, and this has increased since the COVID pandemic.

Recognising the need for this critical machine in NICUs across the island, the Preemie Foundation initiated an oxygen drive in September 2021, to raise funds to purchase the machines as one of its Preemie Awareness Month initiatives. The drive ended in December 2021, following an overwhelming support from corporate companies and individuals who responded to their call for help.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, speaking at the handover held at Toyota Jamaica, applauded Serika Sterling, founder of the Preemie Foundation, for using her experience as a force for good to help others. “I commend you for converting what could have easily been perceived as a negative into a positive; your thought process was how can you help the system after your experience of giving birth to premature babies, and that is something we should definitely highlight.”

Life-saving value

The minister also pointed out that the healthcare system is not a one entity or a one-man operation, but it is the responsibility of all of us. “This donation is timely especially since oxygen has been a very topical issue since the start of the COVID pandemic. Even though these machines will be directed differently nevertheless, it shows value; the life-saving value ... these machines and the impact they will have on the public health system,” he added.

Meanwhile, Micheal McGrane, general sales and marketing manager of Toyota Jamaica, and a long-standing supporter of the Preemie Foundation, said: “We are proud to support and are moved by the works carried out by The Preemie Foundation of Jamaica. Along with our brand partners, The Mitchells and Terri-Karelle, we look forward to a continued partnership with the foundation.

Sterling shared her motivation behind starting the foundation. “My passion for the Preemie Foundation came about in 2017 when I found out I was pregnant with triplets. I was worried about many things, but healthcare was not one of them. I was asked by my doctor if I should start making arrangements to have my babies overseas, because Jamaica does not have the medical facilities to support a mother birthing triplets,” she said.