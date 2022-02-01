Growth & Jobs | Use digital apps to keep your growth and development on track

IN THIS new technological age, several digital apps have proven helpful in assisting people with achieving goals, measuring growth, staying on track with decisions, or even completing daily tasks.

Youth banking coordinator at JN Bank Diamond King can attest to this as she uses digital apps to stay on top of her goals and everyday activities.

Finances

“When it comes on to managing my finances, I use an app called Fudget, which helps me to manage my budget weekly. It is a digital budget planner, and some of the headings include income, expenses, what has been paid for, what is pending payment, and it also has various currencies,” she explained.

She added that she also uses Google sheets to track her investments. Her favourite financial app is called the Jamaica Stock Apps, and it digitalises her Jamaican stock portfolio, allows her to create a watch list, as well as provides her with business articles that can aid in better stock-portfolio management. And as the name suggests, the app is Jamaican-made.

“How it works is that you can add all your stocks in the app, and it shows you how the stocks are performing on a day-to-day basis,” King pointed out. “It also shows you the Junior and Main Stock Markets.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Daily life

On a daily basis, King uses the Alexa virtual assistant technology to remind her of tasks she needs to complete through voice command by saying, “Hey Alexa” and then stating her request.

“What I love about Alexa is that it allows me to snooze because sometimes you may set a reminder for a task and when the time comes, you’re still not ready to complete the task, so it will remind you again within your desired time,” she stated.

Fitness

King also pointed out that there are also several apps that can help with health and fitness.

“I use an app called Fastic, which tracks my intermittent fasting and reminds me when I should be eating or fasting. It also tracks my steps, and there is also an option to track my water intake, and it provides nutritional and health info on a daily basis, therefore, assisting me with my nutritional goals,” she disclosed.

“I also use my iPhone and Apple watch to help with workouts as it provides a number of exercises that I can do and also tracks my progress. If I pause while exercising, the watch will vibrate and give me a notification. It also provides a relaxation reminder, so it’s like an accountability partner,” she said.

Religious and spiritual life

As it relates to her religious and spiritual life, King says she also uses the Bible App daily and pointed out that no matter what religion someone is part of, they can access their preferred holy book, along with many other apps, through the Google Play Store on Android devices and the App store on Apple devices.

Similar to King, Michael Collins, manager of the youth banking unit, says that he also uses the Bible App and that what he loves about it is the convenience of being able to access scriptures from anywhere, at any time.

Personal growth

He also noted that he uses motivational apps as the quotes provided help him with his personal growth.

“There are also apps for empowerment books like Think and Grow Rich. Because they are on demand, they are easily accessible and very convenient,” he said.

Collins said that digital apps are customisable for persons of different age groups and demography and he encourages everyone, especially young people, to use them to their advantage.