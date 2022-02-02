Project to rehabilitate agriculture research centres to enter second phase in September

The Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry's Redevelopment of Research Centres Project will enter its second phase in September of this year.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Project Manager, Paulette Lyons-Dodd, said that phase two of the project will involve the rehabilitation of four facilities across the island over the period 2022/2023 to 2027/2028.

“We will be focusing on the stations at Montpelier in St. James, Hounslow in St Elizabeth, Orange River in St Mary, and Top Mountain in St Andrew Hills. We propose to have a budget of approximately $5.4 billion over a five-year period for the renovation of those four stations as well as the remaining activities at the Bodles Research Station,” she indicated.

Activities under the initiative, formerly dubbed the Bodles Redevelopment Project, involve rehabilitation of the island's agricultural research centres.

Phase one of the undertaking, which involves investment of approximately $800 million over the past five years, has focused on the Old Harbour, St Catherine-based Bodles Research Centre.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

This segment is expected to wrap up in August.

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr., who also addressed the Think Tank, reiterated the Government's commitment to prioritising agricultural research as a critical step in enhancing food security.

“Jamaica must be able to feed itself; that's the first thing and that includes putting healthy food in every household, being able to meet the demands of the expanding tourism product and being able to provide every boy and girl going to school in Jamaica, with healthy choices,” he noted.

“This means we need to find the ways to firstly make an assessment of how we are operating and use the science and empirical data to define the best tree crops, the right genetics for our livestock, the soil, and the right pH and soil construct that is needed for us to be able to start with clean, well-prepared foundations,” Charles Jr. added.

Acting Principal Research Director for the Ministry's Research and Development Division, Michelle Sherwood, said the improvements being undertaken at Bodles will elevate the centre to being among the best in the region.

“Research is the engine for growth in the agricultural sector. We need the requisite resources and environment to support inspiration and innovation. So far, we have a new state-of-the-art customer service area, and have also improved the information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, which has helped us to better communicate with our stakeholders. Because of the renovations, we also have a closer linkage with our farming community,” she pointed out.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.