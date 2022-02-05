Sergeant Deane Dwayne Cover committed to changing lives

Welcome to a series that looks at some of our police officers who take their work beyond the grounds of the station.

Sergeant Dean Dwayne Cover has been serving in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for over 18 years and although he takes pride in giving of his best in carrying out his duties, he said he is most happy about the avenues in which his job allows him to impact lives.

Cover, who is attached to the Area Three police headquarters, said he uses every single opportunity he gets to touch lives and positively impact people.

A member of the Lacovia New Testament Church of God as well as the Rotary Club of May Pen, he shared with The Gleaner that being a Christian helps him in his duties as he has learnt to execute his tasks with love, care, empathy and compassion towards humanity.

Assigned to the Community Safety and Security Branch of the JCF with responsibility for the Safe School, Neighbourhood Watch and Police Youth Club, among other groups under his watch, Cover said they present the perfect opportunity to do what he loves best – energising citizens and influencing young people.

“I have been engaging citizens of all spheres of life. I have made several strides in impacting and changing many lives, especially our youth of which I am most proud,” he said as he pointed out that the JCF has allowed him to broaden his scope of knowledge and competence in many areas.

A graduate of Northern Caribbean University with a degree in criminal justice, as well as an associate degree in criminal justice from the Jamaica Staff College and level 5 certification in human resource management (HEART), he was recognised with the Humanitarian Award from Lasco last year for work done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As part of Rotary, I am involved in the street-feeding programme where I feed the street and indigent every September for the past two years and counting,” he told The Gleaner.

Cover said when he sees positive results in the lives of the young people he has mentored, it makes him proud.

“One of the things that really makes me feel proud is to see the lives of a lot of young people that I have supervised and how their lives have been changed.

He said many of them have gone on to university and keep him updated via calls and photographs. Cover shared that some of their parents also express gratitude.

“Those are some of the reasons that really keep me going and to continue to do good and to unselfishly give myself to people who you realise they have potential and they can make strides be the best of themselves,” he noted.

Having been a beneficiary of mentorship while he was growing up, Cover said it is one of the reasons he made the decision to dedicate his life to helping others.

Mentioning the crime situation that is affecting the country, he said most of the crimes are being carried out by young persons. He said changing their mindsets and empowering their thoughts in a positive way is a step in the right direction.

