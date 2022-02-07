Cop gets off corruption rap

A policeman who was accused of collecting $5,000 from a man who was involved in a criminal case was freed when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Thursday, February 3.

He is Corporal Newton Clacher of the Spanish Town Police Station in the St Catherine North Division.

When the matter was heard before Parish Judge Kahon Lamey, the policeman was freed after the complainant revealed that he could not remember what transpired. The complainant also said that he did not make a formal report, but was given a piece of paper to sign.

The complainant also revealed that he had no interest in pursuing the matter for religious reasons.

The Crown offered no evidence.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Judge Lamey then dismissed the matter against the accused, who was represented by attorney-at-law John Clarke.

His appearance in court arose from an incident in 2020, when Clacher was accused by the complainant of soliciting money to prevent a warrant from being executed on him.

The police launched an investigation and a file was sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The DPP ruled that Clacher be charged with corruption.

The policeman was charged with breaches of the Corruption Prevent Act.

He made numerous court appearances, during which time he maintained his innocence.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com