Gov’t to offer big bucks for illegal guns

In responding to the pleas of Jamaicans for a better crime-fighting initiative, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced on Friday that the Government has launched a ‘Get Every Illegal Gun’ campaign.

He made the announcement at the opening of the Andrews Mews Health and Recreational Centre, located beside Jamaica China Goodwill Infant School along Olympic Way.

Holness said the elements of the plan include new legislation and an incentivised multimillion-dollar fund, with a target of $250 million that will significantly increase the reward for information leading to the recovery of illegal firearms.

The announcement came a day after 13 guns, including 10 high-powered rifles, were seized in a police operation in the Florence Hall housing scheme in Trelawny.

One man was shot and killed in that operation.

On Monday last week, Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson indicated that since the start of the year, 88 illegal guns have been recovered.

Holness said the Government has employed this new strategy and policy, of which the benefits are being seen with the discovery of illegal guns in recent days.

“There are several key elements to the plan. Some of them are top secret. We won’t say too much about them, except to say that our capacity to detect and recover firearms have been considerably improved, and you are seeing the results of it already,” Holness said.

He added that the penalty for possessing an illegal weapon will be significantly increased as well.

“In a few days, we will take a new firearms bill to Parliament which will create several new offences,” he said.

GIVE UP

Holness appealed to illegal firearm holders to hand over their weapons to the authorities.

“Today, I’m appealing to persons who are in possession of illegal weapons to give them up. Give up your illegal weapons using any one of the information channels that are available,” he said.

He asked for persons to report illegal guns by calling Crime Stop at 311, Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) at 876-591-5671, Jamaica Defense Force Tip Line at 876-837-8888 or 119.

“Use those mediums. Tell us what you know about the guns. Give up the guns … I make this sincere and serious appeal to every single Jamaican,” Holness pleaded.

“People know where the guns are. All you have to do is pick up your phone and call … and you could get anywhere from $250,000 to $500,000, depending on the gun. For many of you, that is an opportunity to leave the area, or you can stay there; but it is an opportunity for you to get rid of the criminals out of your community,” he said.

Holness warned that any person who interferes with the police’s operations will be charged.

“When you see the police come, don’t interfere with them. I am seeing too many videos of citizens interfering with the police carrying out their lawful duties. If you interfere with the police in this operation, you, too, will be arrested. Do not interfere with the police carrying out their lawful duties,” Holness warned.

He continued, “I am giving advanced notice to the country, communities like this community which I represent, because I know you’re going to have people saying the circumstances and gi dem a bly. I am giving advanced notice!”

Holness’ message to “girlfriends, the babymothers, the sisters and the mothers who give them cover and protection” to “take careful note that the actions to recover guns so far have been extremely successful, and if you have a gun or are associated with it, we will be at your doorsteps very soon”.

“To mothers and family members of those young men who have illegal guns, talk to your sons, and deliver the warning to them. Discourage them. Help them to give up the guns!” he said.

He ended with another appeal to gunmen who say they are only “victims of their circumstances, acting the part, following the script already written for them,” to give up their guns.

“This is mindless and fatalistic and should not be encouraged. Your circumstances must never determine your future and your faith,” he said.