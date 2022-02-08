Police seeking driver in suspected hit-and-run in St Mary

The police in St Mary are appealing to the driver in the suspected hit-and-run along the Oracabessa main road on Saturday to surrender.

Persons who may have witnessed the incident are being asked to come forward.

The deceased is 38-year-old Kenroy Green of Jacks River, Oracabessa in the parish.

It is reported that about 10:45 p.m., residents alerted the police that Green was hit by a motor vehicle.

The driver did not stop.

Green received multiple injuries and was taken to hospital by the police.

He died while being treated.

