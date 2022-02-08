128 more COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Jamaica on Monday recorded 128 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 126,350.

Of the new infections, 69 are women and 59 are men, with ages ranging from three months and 100 years.

A total of 2,315 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has moved to 13.9%

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 44

* St Thomas - 19

* Kingston and St Andrew - 16

* Manchester - 11

* Westmoreland - 7

* Trelawny - 7

* Clarendon - 7

* Hanover - 5

* St Catherine – 4

* St Ann - 3

* St Elizabeth - 2

* St Mary - 2

* Portland - 1

Meanwhile, one more death has been recorded, increasing the total to 2,699.

The deceased is a 63-year-old woman from St Catherine.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, pushing the tally to 210.

And four more fatalities are under investigation, moving the figure to 410.

In the meantime, there were 195 more recoveries, increasing the total to 71,818.

Some 387 persons are in hospital with 84 being moderately ill, 43 severely ill and eight critically ill.

And 14,421 persons are at home in quarantine.

