Gov’t to spend $1.1 billion on energy management and efficiency programme

The Government has budgeted approximately $1.16 billion for its Energy Management and Efficiency Programme in the 2022/23 fiscal year.

The programme seeks to promote energy efficiency in government facilities and fuel conservation in road transportation by reducing fuel imports.

Details are outlined in the 2022/2023 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, on February 10.

Anticipated targets for the 2022/23 period include installing energy-efficient lighting in 50 public buildings, commencement of an islandwide media campaign on energy awareness and conservation, conducting audit exercise for 2021/22, and commencement of technical study number four for the Integrated Energy Plan and 100 per cent total access to electricity in Jamaica by 2030.

Other activities to be undertaken are commencement of technical study number three to support update of the National Energy Policy, and institutional capacity building for the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET) to include Diagnostic Study for IT Platform.

Additionally, retrofitting of a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration system will be carried out in 23 government buildings, including seven hospitals, as well as complete installation of urban traffic management equipment to include software and physical upgrade of the central control system for communication, closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) and messaging boards in the Kingston Metropolitan Area (KMA), procurement of lift truck and staff training.

As of December 2021, there were several achievements under the project.

These included completing audit exercise for 2020/21, technical study number two to support energy/electricity planning, and engineering and supervision of structural impact assessment.

The project is being implemented by MSET through funding provided by the European Investment Bank, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The project commenced in November 2017 and is slated to end in November 2023.

- JIS News

