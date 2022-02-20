THE BIBLE, in 1 Samuels 15, shares that obedience is better than sacrifice and likens disobedience to the sin of witchcraft.

Sharing her story, Shamailly Robinson told Family and Religion that she can attest to the scripture.

“In the year 2013, I began to have a series of visions from the Lord that was very troublesome. One vision in particular, I was sitting down in my home and the house started to burn down and a man telling me that I need to leave my house because the fire is coming, and if I don’t leave it is going to burn me. He put a barrel on my head and told me to run, but I was in the vision telling him that I do not know which way to go,” she began.

Robinson shared that she kept having the same dream for over four years but admitted tat she was unaware of what was happening and why she was being instructed to flee her family home in Spanish Town.

According to her, “It is a joy living with my family and knowing that I didn’t have to pay rent. I had a plan with my dream house being established in that community. My mom and grandma started the mission by building a dwelling place for us, and so now, it was just up to me to run with the baton and complete the journey, but here was God saying, “You need to leave your house or the fire is about to burn you ... .”

The woman, who now operates as a prophetess, revealed that there were many days when she felt as if she was contending with God because her desires were not aligned with His will for her.

WARNING

The dream with the warning, ‘The fire is coming, run …’ continued to haunt her.

“I asked myself a million different questions because His words said it’s His desire for us to prosper, so how on earth would God want me to get up with my mom, sister, niece, and my grandmother and go and live in a rent house knowing that life was already hard?” she shared, adding that it felt as if she was being instructed to leave her comfort zone to live a life of debt.

They say warning comes before destruction, and for Robinson, she was constantly being cautioned until one day ‘the fire’ came.

“Or maybe this was just a spark to force me to run, but gunmen came in our house, and though I won’t say much, the end result wasn’t an appealing one. Many times in life we sit there in disobedience looking at what we can see with our natural eyes but not realising that sometimes God has bigger in store for us … . All He requires is our obedience,” she said.

Robinson told Family and Religion that their life spiralled down a slippery slope and that they had to relocate several times thereafter while living in total discomfort, fear, and loss.

“Today, I am a living testimony of what God can do. I am currently living comfortably, and God restored me into a house that was three times the size of what I was living in. I want to use my story to encourage someone who is walking in disobedience. If God said move, you better move because if you don’t, then He’s going to move you. If God said give it up, you better give it up because if He takes it from you Himself, then you may end up losing more than you bargained for,” she warned.