tTech awards UTech students with grants for 2022 tuition

Jamaican-based information technology (IT) services provider tTech Limited hosted a presentation ceremony on February 10 for four deserving University of Technology (UTech) students who were awarded grants to fund their 2021-2022 tuition. This initiative is the second education-focused activity in tTech’s 15th anniversary celebrations this year.

A total of $250,000 was earmarked for the four students from UTech’s School of Computing who, in addition to their financial needs, show eagerness to better their immediate and surrounding communities and a promising contribution to the future of tech. Receiving grants were Evettha Johnson, Jowayne Jones, Malik Genius and Morgan Bennett.

Special consideration was extended for Johnson, who received the largest grant sum. Boasting an impressive track record of excellence in academics, Johnson graduated from The Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha) with distinctions and was the national first and second-place awardee in 2011 and 2012, respectively, for her performance in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination information technology exams. The now third-year university student is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in computing, despite having to pause her studies for two academic terms due to financial constraints. Like her, all the grant recipients are determined to succeed and to transform their surroundings.

REASON BEHIND DECISION

At the heart of tTech’s decision to lead this initiative was their passion for youth development and education, as well as their awareness that access to funding for schooling, especially during the pandemic, became an even more pressing issue for local tertiary students. The company, in response, according to tTech’s Marketing Manager, Gillian Murray, decided to forfeit the celebratory events for its 15th anniversary and instead channel those funds to provide some necessary resources to students whose education has been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Murray noted that the success and mindset of the grant recipients is a shared one. She openly praised the scholars, saying, “I had goosebumps when I read the students’ submissions. The amount of stick-to-it-iveness that they display, despite the many challenges and hurdles that they encounter, reminds us of the approach that tTech has taken to enable us to grow and sustain operations for 15 years. That is why we have commended and awarded them accordingly; and with those shared principles we are confident that the students will become ambassadors to our firm.”

tTech Limited is committed to providing not only financial support, but opportunities for youth seeking to pursue careers in IT. The managed IT service provider has been a partner to the UTech School of Computing for years – engaging its best and brightest with career presentations, internships, mentorship from the company’s experienced professionals, and now monetary grants. tTech’s Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Reckord, in his address to the students and their parents, spoke about the value of the partnership with the institution and their combined role in setting good foundations for future success.

A past student of UTech himself, Reckord expressed, “I do understand some of the challenges that some of my fellow students went through to get by, so when our team came up with the idea, it was easy for us to adopt the concept of giving for our 15th anniversary.” He continued, “We are glad to see that these young people have taken such a deep interest in technology and are eager to facilitate the great transformation that it will bring about in Jamaica. So we have to ensure that, for them, the right seeds are being planted, and that we are nourishing them in the right way.”

Head of UTech’s School of Computing, Professor Sean Thorpe, thanked tTech and expressed pride in the scholars’ achievement. He beamed, “I thank tTech Limited for their support and I fully endorse this initiative. I think it is very noteworthy that my students have achieved these grants that will aid in their progression, and I urge them to seize this opportunity to keep building their professional careers.”

The students were gleeful to receive the scholarships and expressed thanks to the team at tTech Limited. Bennett, a third-year IT and multimedia student, stated, “I think this is absolutely a great initiative from tTech, and I believe that them giving back to our youth and enabling us to complete our tertiary education shows their commitment to making a change in the world.”