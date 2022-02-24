26 Jamaican students still in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is reporting that 26 Jamaican students remain in Ukraine.

It says 25 of them are in Kharkiv with one student located in L'viv.

Further, the Ministry says 15 students have left the country and two students have not provided information on their location.

It says the Government continues to assist Jamaican students and their families, where possible, during this difficult period.

“We know that you must be feeling scared and uncertain about what is happening in Ukraine, and we, like your families, are worried about you. Please know that Jamaica joins the world in calling for peace, and we are prayerful for these calls to be swiftly heeded. Until then, we continue to reach out to offer some support and guidance,” foreign affairs minister Kamina Johnson Smith told the students in a message on Wednesday.

“As you know, conditions have deteriorated swiftly overnight. There are no flights out of Ukraine nor is it possible (or recommended) to travel overland. As there will be elements who seek to sow panic, it is important that you pay careful attention to official sources of information and ensure that you are clear on your university's emergency procedures, including any recommended location(s) for evacuation,” she added.

Johnson Smith indicated that given the situation in Ukraine, she has conferred with her Caribbean Community (CARICOM) colleagues and with other diplomatic partners on the situation and will remain alert to any opportunities for safe passage that can be communicated to the students.

She encouraged the students to keep in contact with the Ministry.

How to contact The Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Email: consular@mfaft.gov.jm or at consularassist@mfaft.gov.jm

WhatsApp: 876-469-4058.

