Opposition wants PM to address nation on Ukraine crisis implications

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is calling for Prime Minister Andrew Holness to address the nation on the crisis.

The PNP is charging that this is critical given that several Jamaican students remain in Ukraine and that the conflict has implications for Jamaica.

The party has accused the Government of being inept and callous in the handling of the situation facing the students.

“…rather than ensuring the safe and swift exit of our students, the Government chose to offer them loans for the cost of their safe passage out of Ukraine, which many of the students were unable to accept. Ukrainian airspace has now been closed to commercial flights and the students are stranded there and their lives are at risk.”

Noting that the US and its western allies have imposed sanctions on Russia, the PNP is arguing that this has potential adverse implications for Jamaica's struggling bauxite and alumina industry, as one of the two remaining alumina refineries in operation is Russian owned.

“Thirdly, our people have been reeling from the hike in prices in energy and basic food prices, which has been aggravated by the Ukraine situation. This suffering has the potential to get worse now that Russia has invaded that country and requires a response to protect vulnerable Jamaicans who cannot make ends meet,” the party contended.

Therefore, PNP president Mark Golding is calling for Holness to address the nation on the crisis.

He said the PNP hopes that diplomatic engagement will continue to be pursued and that any further escalation of war will be prevented.

“We call for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all Russian forces from the sovereign territory of Ukraine.”

