Stage four cancer patient fights for survival, desperately needs assistance

THIRTY-NINE-YEAR-OLD Rozanne Comrie-Allen had everything going for her after putting the pieces of her life back together.

Surviving a situation where she had to be placed in numerous homes while authorities tried to locate her parents who were separated, and having to mother her siblings in her, growing up in a broken home, having to fight for survival, getting married, had three children became a blogger, speaker, and an aspiring entrepreneur.

Now she is in the battle for her life and race against time as she has stage four breast cancer.

“This type of cancer is called TNBC (triple negative breast cancer), which has metastasised to my spine,” she shared.

Comrie-Allen said she first noticed a small lump the size of a marble in her right breast and immediately called her doctor to schedule an appointment. After seeing him, he first thought it was fibroadenomas – common, benign (non-cancerous) breast tumours made up of both glandular tissue and stromal (connective) tissue.

He, however, recommended an ultrasound, which showed that there was not just one lump but three in her right breast. While confirming fibroadenomas, it also showed that something else was going on.

Informing her that it was out of his area of expertise, he referred her to a specialist.

After opting for a second opinion, she discovered that there was in fact a tumour present.

“I was hit with the horrible news after doing a biopsy which revealed invasive ductal carcinoma, an aggressive stage 4 triple negative breast cancer which some tests have indicated has also spread to my lower spine. This diagnosis shook my generally positive outlook because I associated the tag with the worst-case scenario in terms of breast cancer tumours,” she shared.

Stating that TNBC tends to be more aggressive and is more likely to metastasise, she said there is no cure for it.

GRIPPING FEAR

“As I learned these statistics, along with the probable need for a more aggressive and intrusive treatment plan, a gripping fear ensued. I was scared for my life, and my children all flashed before especially when I was told of the life span of a person diagnosed with this disease. I cried for three days trying to understand, why me,” she notes, as she said she had just reached a pinnacle in her life where she just started to enjoy being herself.

Comrie-Allen has just begun a long medical journey starting with kyphoplasty surgery (a surgical procedure that expands and stabilises compression fractures of the spine) and is now going through physical therapy to assist her in walking.

Looking at a lifetime of chemotherapy and radiation, she needs financial help to pay bills and cover extensive medical expenses of $US100,000. “Any assistance at this time of need will be greatly appreciated as this aggressive cancer is spreading throughout my body,” the plea from her.

Keeping upbeat is a challenge, but she says these days she is reading the book of Job, which gives her reassurance and hope and helps her to keep a positive mindset.

“Just having loving and genuine people in my circle helped and at that moment I decided that no matter what life throws at me I will wake up every morning being thankful, grateful, and blessed for another opportunity at existence,” she shared as she encourages everyone to remember that time is a gift and should be spent well.

For donations please donate to :

GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/29139535

PayPal:@RozanneComrie

Scotiabank(USD)acc#849288

Scotiabank(JMD)acc#849287