D&G Foundation brews a better Ja

Hermine Bascoe, manager of the St Monica’s Home for the Abandoned Elderly, is still grinning after the Desnoes & Geddes (D&G) Foundation surprised her with a commercial washer to make doing laundry easier at the facility.

“Laundry is something that we do every day, almost all day. And so, one of those domestic-type washers makes no sense. So, we had been in need, dire need, because our housekeepers were washing with their hands, in some instances. We shared that with Mrs Robb and Mr Beckford (from the D&G Foundation) and we got one. They surprised us in January, and I am still grinning,” the dedicated caregiver gushed.

Bascoe explained that the D&G Foundation came on board as donors only in December last year and since that time it has made a significant impact on the lives of the 24 residents at St Monica’s. “You know one of those relationships that’s just great from the start? Well, this is one of them,” Bascoe declared.

In addition to the commercial washer, the Foundation also donated large and small appliances that have made the work of the housekeeping staff much more efficient. Importantly, adult diapers were also provided, which Ms. Bascoe said are essential for residents’ dignity and comfort.

“Adult diapers are something that people don’t necessarily want to talk about, but anyone who works with the elderly will tell you that it’s a big concern in our life. The usage is huge, and the cost is very high, and it’s not something you cannot use [on] some days. So, it has been a very stressful time in terms of finding adult diapers to keep the residents and the home clean and tidy. So, their commitment to provide us with diapers is going to make such a difference to our expenditure, and we can use that money now to go buy something else that we need,” Bascoe reasoned.

The foundation has also committed to donating chicken meat, Malta (beverages) and other supplies to the home. With operations at the home becoming increasingly easier and more efficient, Bascoe expressed deep gratitude for the support of the foundation. “I would love to say, truly, you (D&G Foundation) are making a difference, and the items are great. But the love that you show, the warmth, the care, is equally appreciated,” she said.“The residents and staff have seen differences in their lives since they came on board. My domestic staff, my housekeeping staff are no longer washing with their hands, and that has freed them up to actually do some cleaning. And you know, in this situation, lots of cleaning is necessary,” Bascoe pointed out.

Support for St Monica’s Home for the Abandoned Elderly is only one of several community development projects that Red Stripe, through the D&G Foundation, has been providing. Red Stripe’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Dianne Ashton-Smith, explained that her company is committed to the core value of care for people and planet, “and I think this is demonstrated in our people-centred approach within our operations, and the care we extend to the communities across Jamaica. We’ve been in operation for over a hundred years, and that was steeped in the legacy of our founders”.

PARTNERSHIPS

Ashton-Smith added that the foundation is very committed to partnerships. In addition to their relationship with St Monica’s, Ashton-Smith pointed to the donation of millions of dollars for the re-establishment of the Clifton Boys’ Home in Westmoreland. “You would have remembered the significant destruction and damage they had by fire way back in 2017, and they were struggling to rebuild and furnish in order to reopen, so we supported them there,” she explained.

Ultimately, the foundation provides a broad range of support for various causes and initiatives. These are designed to promote positive change in communities across Jamaica. Ashton-Smith noted that “the biggest win for us is the opportunity this provides for us to be true champions of change; true champions of capacity-building for the betterment of Jamaica”. She said that the company leverages the scale and expertise of their business and brand to truly make a difference in surrounding communities and the society at large by making concrete contributions to the socio-economic development of Jamaica. “I think our targeted interventions, while they add value to our business, and help to grow and sustain our business, they truly help to brew a better Jamaica,” Ashton-Smith noted.