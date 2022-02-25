Ukraine Crisis | 22 Jamaican students in Ukraine on train to Poland

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is reporting that 22 Jamaican students are now on a train heading for Poland.

The Ministry said that they departed from the city of Kharkiv.

Further, it stated that three more students in L'viv and one in Kyiv are still awaiting transportation to leave on their journey to the Polish border.

It indicated that two students did not leave Kharviv for reasons unknown to the Ministry.

However, it said that its team is trying its best to get information to assist those students in leaving.

Portfolio Minister Kamina Johnson Smith informed that Jamaica has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland and obtained an assurance that the students will be allowed entry and safe passage.

She added that arrangement has been made for them to be met at the Polish border by Jamaica's Honorary Consul in Poland Gerard Piatkowski, who will provide guidance and assistance to the students on the Ministry's behalf when they arrive.

“We will book and purchase their tickets for travel back to Jamaica and our Consular Affairs Department here at headquarters has already started work on identifying travel arrangements to have them return to Jamaica as soon as this is possible,” Johnson Smith said.

“These are challenging times and we recognise that that the route to the border of Poland may not be a smooth one, but we continue to hope for and work towards the students' safe passage and earliest repatriation to Jamaica,” she said.

Johnson Smith expressed appreciation to Jamaica's diplomatic partners and nationals overseas for their support in providing assistance to the students.

How to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Email: consular@mfaft.gov.jm or at consularassist@mfaft.gov.jm

WhatsApp: 876-469-4058

