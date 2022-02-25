Ukraine Crisis | PM’s foundation raises US$11,500 to assist Jamaican students

Prime Minister Andrew Holness' Positive Jamaica Foundation has raised some US$11,500 to assist Jamaican students in Ukraine amid the invasion by Russia.

The disclosure was made to The Gleaner today by Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Information Robert Morgan.

He indicated that the funds, which will be disbursed through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, will be used to assist the students with anything they need.

Morgan further told The Gleaner that the prime minister, through his foundation, plans to raise additional funds to further assist the students.

No further details were provided about the fundraising or disbursement timelines.

The disclosure from Morgan followed an announcement today by the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) that it has established a US$10,000 fund to help the Jamaican students trapped in Ukraine.

Party president Mark Golding stated the money is to help with transportation, food or other necessities.

Golding also said he has contacted the Prime Minister to see if the funds can be routed through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, to ensure that the efforts are coordinated and seamless.

