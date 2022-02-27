Flow aims to bridge the Internet gap with new consumer offer

Flow is betting that its new “game-changer” consumer campaign will be an important step in its mission to help bridge the digital divide. With the increased dependence on the Internet for daily tasks, digital inclusion has been a key focus for the business.

Through its network expansion, skills development and value-added consumer plans, Flow has been at the forefront of navigating the digital revolution. However, a large percentage of the population is still without Internet access and is price sensitive. With that, Flow saw an opportunity to offer exactly what consumers require that would also make an impact on the connectivity needs of the population – Internet access at home and on the go at an affordable price.

“Connectivity is critical for the future of our children’s education, our ability to work, be social and find entertainment in an online world, and we want that future to be bright,” said Stephen Price, Flow’s vice-president and general manager.

“Internet is a basic necessity like light and water and the Ya’ad & Road offer is meant to give every Jamaican an opportunity to access the Internet at an affordable price so they can achieve their goals.”

Flow’s latest offer reflects the global trends of telecommunication companies as they seek to provide customers more options and greater value for its products and services, specifically with the combination of home Internet and mobile data to support their online needs.

According to Sara Martins de Oliveira, Flow’s senior marketing director, customer demand for online connectivity will influence the products and services telecommunication companies make available to the public.

“We are always listening to the needs of our consumers and, in the end, they win because Flow is committed to offering Jamaicans affordability and convenience so they can stay connected to the Internet at all times, whether for work, learning, entertainment or communication,” she said. “Our aim is to normalise Internet accessibility and consumer plans such as the Ya’ad & Road campaign will allow Jamaicans to enjoy non-stop connectivity at a price they can afford.”

Flow says it has paid particular attention to the key deciding factor for its consumers, and that is costs. Operating in a highly price-sensitive market means the company has had to offer significantly more value for the consumer. That has resulted in a market-leading value proposition that includes services and smart devices to support the connectivity needs of the public.

Flow’s Ya’ad & Road plan, for example, starts at $3,999 per month and offers smart devices at $3,000.

“We have a large percentage of the population that does not have Internet access and that cannot afford a smart device at the regular retail price,” said Martins de Oliveira. “Our goal was to find a happy medium that allowed us to offer significant consumer value and benefits while ensuring we met our commercial objectives.”