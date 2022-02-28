Jamaica at 60 | St Bess poised for development - Chamber boss

PRESIDENT OF the St Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce, Howard Hendricks, says the parish is poised for major developments that could lift the standard for small businesses; however, greater participation is needed from the oriental business community that have seen an increase in their number in the last five years.

Hendricks, who is also community relations officer at the National Works Agency, said there has been a large influx of the oriental business class in the parish.

“From then we have seen the diminishing of the black entrepreneurial business class. Most of these businesses were in a retail or wholesale. So, when the Chinese came in, for example, we had 12 supermarkets that were owned by black entrepreneurs. Of that number, about 10 of them are now owned by the Chinese,” he said.

The Chinese, he said, are buying in bulk and with the sourcing of cheaper raw materials, other entrepreneurs have sold out because they could not compete, especially those who were existing on lease agreements.

“These entrepreneurs did not own the buildings. What the Chinese have done is to pay extended rent, for example, on a yearly basis, that have frustrated the other business owners,” Hendricks said.

This practice, he said, has inhibited the continued growth and development of the parish. “We are thankful that they are around to create employment, but there are cultural differences. When they come here, they just want labour, and moreover, they are not like the early Chinese migrants,” he said.

The new generation of Chinese migrants, he said, are not friendly. Most of the towns, he said, including Black River, Balaclava, Santa Cruz, Maggotty, and Junction, the Chinese have purchased property or have leased it, and while they have good business ethics, they do not foster good community relations.

“What we should be doing is learn from them, and learn how their business progress. They come together and they work together, which we are not doing, and they are becoming successful,” Hendricks said.

“But they do not socialise, and they keep to themselves. They also do not participate in the development of the community or the towns. Whatever profits they make goes directly back to them, and this is not good for the continued growth of the parish,” he added.

While indicating that it is good to save and manage business profits, having a good rapport with other businesses, and the wider community, can bode well for their safety, and the development of the towns in which they do business.

