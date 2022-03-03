Woman, teenager killed in crash while taking gunshot victim to hospital

A woman and a teenage girl were killed when the vehicle they were using to transport a gunshot victim to a hospital crashed on the Haddo main road in Whithorn, Westmoreland.

They are 29-year-old telephone operator, Vanessa Spence and 16-year-old Brianna Smith, both of Golden Grove district, Ramble in Hanover.

The police say about 11:24 p.m. on Wednesday, Spence and Smith were patrons at a party in Ramble, Hanover, along with 26-year-old Aljay Ricketts of Axe-And-Adze.

Explosions were reportedly heard and it was discovered that Ricketts was shot.

Spence was driving Ricketts to the hospital when her Toyota Axio motor car collided with a Ford F800 motor truck.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Spence, Ricketts and Smith were trapped inside the motor car and had to be extricated by members of the Westmoreland Fire Department.

They were transported to the hospital where Spence and Smith were pronounced dead; Ricketts died while undergoing treatment.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com