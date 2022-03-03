Seven tax offices to be opened on Saturdays in March to ease filing rush

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says for the month of March, seven tax offices will be opened on Saturdays to accommodate the usually high traffic tax filing season.

The tax offices will operate from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.:

Tax offices to be opened on Saturdays:

1. St Andrew

2. Montego Bay (March 12 & 26 only)

3. Mandeville

4. Savanna-la-Mar

5. St Ann's Bay

6. Old Harbour

7. Portmore

The Portmore Tax Office, which is usually opened on Saturdays will adjust its business hours to 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

TAJ says during the March Saturday operations, all taxpayer services will be available except audit and compliance activities.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Available services include:

*Motor vehicle registrations and other motor vehicle transactions

*Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) application

*Driver's licence renewal drop off

*Tax and fee payments

*Property tax payments

Meanwhile, TAJ is reminding that some services are available online via www.jamaicatax.gov.jm:

*Payment for driver's licence renewal

*Fitness certificate

*Traffic Ticket

*Business-related taxes and deductions

*Property Tax

*Querying property tax liabilities, via the TAJ website

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com