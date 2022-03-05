Entrepreneur gets $250,000 boost

Many persons are now leaning towards non-traditional career paths. This is definitely the truth for twenty-one-year-old Tahj-Rojae Scott and his quest for success in Jamaica’s music and entertainment industry and beyond. Currently in his second year of study at The University of the West Indies, pursuing a degree in banking and finance, Scott’s dreams of a successful career in entertainment are based on a strong business sense. Not only is he pursuing a business degree, but he also works with his father in operating the family’s auto sales business. This business background enables him to approach music holistically, with not only a perspective and ear for melodies and harmonies, but a knowledge of business structure, strategy and proper business process.

Since the pandemic, Scott has been dedicated to his studies and his craft, having successfully released three projects this year, a few singles, and registered his record label, TRG Records, in a move to expand further in 2022. “My goal is not to just make music, but to also help more artistes in a structured, legal way. The plan is to offer opportunities to other aspiring recording artistes who may not be able to afford frequent trips to the studio but are still motivated to create,” Scott shared. When asked about his motivation and where this passion began, he shared, “I was never interested in sitting in an office I didn’t own. So, since high school, I was always starting new business ventures or partnering with others, it came naturally to me. I enjoy blending my creative ideas with my business ideas to provide consumers with unique experiences. I enjoy making executive decisions, and I enjoy entrepreneurship, because there isn’t a hierarchy that you need to rank up in before you can grow. Every day is a new opportunity for limitless growth.”

TOP RECIPIENT

It is this drive and dedication to all areas of his dream career path that led him to work towards securing the votes needed to make him the top recipient in the micro-entrepreneurship category in the NCB Foundation Grant a Wish Programme. Scott’s wishes were granted after being nominated in the category by his mother, and he is now the recipient of the top award, $250,000! “I’d like to express gratitude for this initiative by NCB Foundation. There are many of us with dreams and aspirations which we cannot execute due to lack of money, and these grants will propel so many individuals and organisations further, allowing them to achieve more and assist more individuals, too. This gift will help me to achieve [the] goals I’ve had for years. It will help me to finish building my home studio, which I have been working on for some time now.”

As an entrepreneur, Scott shared some insights and advice for aspiring entrepreneurs - “Plan ahead, keep the faith even when things are slow, be consistent, be able to take criticism from people who are genuine, be confident and, most importantly, don’t give up.” Scott also has big plans for his future and the future of Jamaica’s music and entertainment industry. “My hopes are to release more music and visual content for the new year, as well as do more collaborations with other creators. I plan to continue doing my best to become more recognised as an artiste next year and add something unique to the music culture through my label and the music I’ll be in charge of.”