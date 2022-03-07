Ukraine Crisis | Foreign ministry strongly recommending that Jamaicans leave Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is strongly recommending that Jamaicans in Russia leave the country as it says the situation is becoming increasingly difficult.

Conditions in Russia are being affected by sanctions imposed on the country in response to its military actions in Ukraine.

“Flights to and from Russia have already been restricted as several countries close airspace to Russian flights. Visa and Mastercard have suspended all transactions with Russia and international financial transfers to and from Russia have also been suspended. This should all be seen as a clear indication of the worsening situation in Russia,” foreign affairs minister Kamina Johnson Smith noted.

“We, therefore, advise Jamaicans there to leave as soon as practicable,” she added.

The foreign affairs minister noted that several countries including France, the United Kingdom and the United States have advised their citizens to leave Russia.

Johnson Smith advised that the Ministry has been in contact with 18 Jamaican students in Russia and so far three of them are making plans to leave in the coming days.

“I am hopeful that the rest of our students will make the right decision to leave,” Johnson Smith said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry indicated that four Jamaican medical students are in Tbilisi, Georgia.

It said that contact has been made with them and that they have been asked to consider their options including finding safe countries in which to seek shelter until the situation in the Eastern European region becomes clearer.

