Two named as persons of interest in St James gun seizures

The Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (C-TOC) has listed a man and a woman as persons of interest in the ongoing investigation into the seizure of several firearms at two warehouses in St James.

Being sought are Clayon Clarke of West Village and Carissa Clarke of Paradise, Norwood, both in the parish.

Detectives believe that Clayon may be of assistance to the investigation in the seizure of seven firearms, sixteen 9mm cartridges, and eight magazines at a warehouse in St James on Monday, February 28.

Meanwhile, detectives believe that Carissa may be of assistance to the ongoing investigation in the recovery of five firearms and over 100 assorted rounds of ammunition at a warehouse on Sunday, January 20.

Carissa Clarke and Clayon Clarke are being urged to turn themselves in C-TOC by midday on Wednesday, March.

Meanwhile, anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact C-TOC at 876-967-1389, Crime Stop at 311 or the National Intelligence Bureau at 811.

