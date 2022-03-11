Kingston-born Nick Perry now US Ambassador to Jamaica

Jamaica-born N. Nick Perry is now officially the new United States Ambassador to Jamaica.

He was confirmed by the United States Senate late last night.

Earlier this week, Perry's nomination received the unanimous support of the US Foreign Relations Committee.

During the confirmation vote last night, Perry received more than the required 51 votes to make him the new US Ambassador to Jamaica.

Perry is the first Jamaica-born American to hold this position.

He will replace Ambassador Donald Tapia whose appointment ended in 2021 with the inauguration of the new US president following the 2020 election.

A past student of Kingston College, the 71-year-old Nick Perry migrated to America in 1971 and served for two years in the United States army.

Perry who has represented the 58th assembly district in Brooklyn for more than three decades and was first elected to the New York State assembly in 1992.

He has risen through the assembly ranks over the years and is the third most powerful politician in Albany.

